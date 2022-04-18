Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Jacks preparing for Spring Game Saturday in Nacogdoches

SFA Spring football
SFA Spring football(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA football team is nearing the end of their spring program.

The team will hold two more practices this week and then their annual Purple-White Spring game on Saturday inside Homer Bryce Stadium.

The team is coming off of an eight-win season that saw the Lumberjacks get into the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2014. The team lost their game to Incarnate Word in overtime. They also were a missed field-goal shy of beating rival Sam Houston in the regular season which would have clinched a conference title.

“It has been four years of stacking classes on each other,” Carthel said. “It is nice to be rolling into a season this fall and getting through the spring with 30 seniors. That will pay dividends this fall with a successful campaign.”

Carthel hopes the numbers work out for him to where they can ,divide the game into two teams on Saturday and not just run a situation where it looks like the starters playing the starters at practice.

“What I want is the guys to just compete in live action,” Carthel said. “[We will] have the officials out here keeping score and fans in the stands. All of our signees will be here. It will be a big junior day with a lot of prospects. It is going to be a beautiful day. 84 degrees. We get to go out in a game type situation and see who can make plays when it counts. "

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

