Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Investigate TV: Diagnosed with Debt

Finding a medical advocate
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Medical bills can be overwhelming, and sometimes you just need someone in your corner to help. Americans have an estimated $88 billion in medical debt listed on their credit reports, according to a new report from Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa says when medical bills pile up, for many it can be overwhelming. But what if someone could help guide you?

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Unknown number of victims injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event
Morris County shooting
1 dead, ‘several’ injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event
A late night pursuit ends in a wreck that shuts down a major Tyler highway.
Late night pursuit ends in crash, shuts down Tyler highway
A Trinity County Sheriff's Office Deputy examines a crashed motorcycle abandoned by a suspect...
Manhunt underway for suspect who fled scene of attempted traffic stop
.
Tyler restaurants open Easter Sunday 2022

Latest News

Investigate TV: Diagnosed with Debt
Investigate TV: Diagnosed with Debt
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
A capture from surveillance footage which allegedly shows Jacolby Wallace during a convenience...
Marshall men charged in Tyler convenience store robbery
Morris County shooting
1 dead, ‘several’ injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event