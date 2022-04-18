Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Heavy Hitters bass fishing tournament brings crowd to Lake Palestine

By Michael Coleman
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - When the Heavy Hitters Bass fishing event ended on Thursday, Ott Defoe was the big winner overall, while Alton Jones Jr. bagged a couple of huge checks himself. They were greeted like rock stars when the two docked their boats.

Rod and reels were free giveaways, and they went fast, as young fishermen were came out to see the field--and hope to be as good as Jones and Defoe

The event held by Major League Fishing at Lake Palestine couldn’t have asked for a better response.

“We started with 32 anglers they qualified last year by their biggest bass of every event we went to if they were in the top 32, they got an invite to fish here for big big money. so, after four days of qualifying a group A and a group B angler we narrowed the field down from that.”

ETBU’s national fishing champions were there, so was a grill full of hot dogs.

