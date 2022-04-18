Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

M/Cldy to P/Cldy skies on Tue. Mild Temps. A few showers/iso. T'Showers on Wed, then maybe an AM shower on Thu, then P/Cldy skies.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A very pleasant Monday to start off our work week. Finally, a Monday without the threat of severe weather. Tuesday is likely to start out under a Mostly Cloudy sky, but a partly cloudy sky is expected by the afternoon. A cool start to our Tuesday and a very mild afternoon is expected as well. Mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a chance or a few showers and/or an isolated thundershower. No severe storms are expected. Thursday through Saturday should be partly cloudy with much warmer temperatures expected. A Breezy, Southerly Wind, will warm us up quickly during this time period. A few PM showers/thundershowers are possible on Sunday, with a slightly better chance on Monday of next week. Once again, at this time, we are not expecting much in the way of severe storms. By Thursday, we are looking for morning lows to get into the middle 60s and stay there for several days and highs will get into the middle 80s. Warmer Days Ahead. Have a wonderful Monday!

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Unknown number of victims injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event
Morris County shooting
1 dead, ‘several’ injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event
A late night pursuit ends in a wreck that shuts down a major Tyler highway.
Late night pursuit ends in crash, shuts down Tyler highway
A Trinity County Sheriff's Office Deputy examines a crashed motorcycle abandoned by a suspect...
Manhunt underway for suspect who fled scene of attempted traffic stop
.
Tyler restaurants open Easter Sunday 2022

Latest News

Few showers/t'showers on Wed, then again late Sun/Monday.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 4-18-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 4-18-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 4-18-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips