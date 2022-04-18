Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say

A San Antonio great-grandmother is recovering after a brutal carjacking this week. (Source: KABB/WOAI/CNN)
By Robyn Oguinye
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - A San Antonio great-grandmother is recovering after a brutal carjacking this week.

She’s lucky not to have been more seriously injured, but her assailant later crashed her car and died.

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was on her way to a Shell gas station Tuesday morning, something she does every day, to get a Diet Coke.

On her way inside, a man grabbed her, hitting her several times in the face in a tussle to take her keys. Hernandez said despite three men trying to tackle the attacker, he still got away with her car.

Not long after, police found her car on the interstate, totaled – and with the suspected carjacker dead inside.

“There’s a lot of people who would say what goes around comes around, karma. I did not think that; the only thing I got (was) really sad because he had died,” Hernandez said. “Now granted, he had hurt me, but the Lord saw fit to take him out of his misery.”

Hernandez said she is still sore and beat up with a bruised face, but she is mostly OK. However, she is left without a vehicle.

Despite her age, she still works every day and needs a vehicle to get her there.

San Antonio residents created a GoFundMe page to help Hernandez buy a replacement car. With an initial goal of $5,000, the page has raised nearly triple that amount as of Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KABB/WOAI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Unknown number of victims injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event
Morris County shooting
1 dead, ‘several’ injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event
A late night pursuit ends in a wreck that shuts down a major Tyler highway.
Late night pursuit ends in crash, shuts down Tyler highway
A Trinity County Sheriff's Office Deputy examines a crashed motorcycle abandoned by a suspect...
Manhunt underway for suspect who fled scene of attempted traffic stop
.
Tyler restaurants open Easter Sunday 2022

Latest News

A message left for one of the victims of a recent mass shooting sits among flowers and candles...
Mass shooting wave rattles communities large and small in US
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Zelenskky: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun
Movers clean out wrong apartment, all of family's belongings thrown in dumpsters
FILE - Migrants rest in a dormitory of the Good Samaritan shelter in Juarez, Mexico, on March...
Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum
The Florida Department of Education rejected 54 of 132 math textbooks for attempts to...
54 math textbooks rejected by Florida education officials for attempting to ‘indoctrinate students’