Border Patrol Agents encounter two large migrant groups entering Texas

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector’s Eagle Pass North Station apprehended two large groups of migrants in two days after they illegally entered the United States.

Shortly after midnight on April 14, a group of 114 undocumented migrants were apprehended. Among those in the group were people with seven different nationalities.

This included 56 Cubans, 16 Peruvians, 16 Kyrgyzstanis, seven Kazakhstanis, 13 Columbians, five Venezuelans and a Russian.

Agents also apprehended 121 undocumented migrants the next day.

This group consisted of 74 Cubans, 24 Venezuelans, 17 Colombians, and six Peruvians.

All individuals were transported to the Eagle Pass Centralized Processing Center and processed in accordance with Customs and Border Protection policies.

