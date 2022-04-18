Alto’s Keenan Johnson signes with CFL’s Calgary Stampeders

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Former Alto standout Keenen Johnson is heading north of the border to play football for the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League.

Johnson played four years at the University of Tulsa where he started for three of those seasons. 159 receptions for 1,882 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a senior, he set career highs with 51 receptions for 600 yards and added four touchdowns.

At Alto, Johnson was a candidate for the Mr. Texas Football statewide award. In his three years on varsity he rushed for 5,257 yards and 73 touchdowns, while passing for 2,488 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Calgary is set to start their preseason .on May 28th when they host British Columbia. Last season the Stampeders season ended in the Western semifinal to saskatchewan in a 33-30 loss.

