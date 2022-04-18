Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Alto’s Keenan Johnson signes with CFL’s Calgary Stampeders

Keenan Johnson at Alto
Keenan Johnson at Alto(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Former Alto standout Keenen Johnson is heading north of the border to play football for the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League.

Johnson played four years at the University of Tulsa where he started for three of those seasons. 159 receptions for 1,882 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a senior, he set career highs with 51 receptions for 600 yards and added four touchdowns.

At Alto, Johnson was a candidate for the Mr. Texas Football statewide award. In his three years on varsity he rushed for 5,257 yards and 73 touchdowns, while passing for 2,488 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Calgary is set to start their preseason .on May 28th when they host British Columbia. Last season the Stampeders season ended in the Western semifinal to saskatchewan in a 33-30 loss.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Unknown number of victims injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event
Morris County shooting
1 dead, several injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event
A late night pursuit ends in a wreck that shuts down a major Tyler highway.
Late night pursuit ends in crash, shuts down Tyler highway
A Trinity County Sheriff's Office Deputy examines a crashed motorcycle abandoned by a suspect...
Manhunt underway for suspect who fled scene of attempted traffic stop
Crims Chapel VFD, Henderson Fire Department, and Rusk Co. OEM responded.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Rusk County

Latest News

East Texas charities showcased in 2022 KTRE Pineywoods Showdown
Nicholas Joseph Muhlenpoh was in Indianapolis last year with the Baylor team during its March...
Former Baylor basketball student manager gets deferred probation in sex assault of fellow student
SFA Spring football
‘Jacks preparing for Spring Game Saturday in Nacogdoches
For the first time since the pandemic began, the race was held in the spring.
Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon