1 dead, ‘several’ injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event

Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying suspects.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CASON, Texas (KLTV) - The Morris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for the person responsible for a Saturday night mass shooting.

The incident took place at at trail ride event Saturday night off Farm to Market Road 144 near the community of Cason. Morris County Sheriff Jack Martin confirmed that the incident left “several people” injured and one person dead. Taylor Evans, 19, of Daingerfield, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Martin is asking that anyone with information, videos or photos of the incident to please contact the sheriff’s office at 903-645-2232.

