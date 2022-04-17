Unknown number of victims injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event

CASON, Texas (KLTV) - A Saturday night shooting in the East Texas community of Cason left multiple victims injured.

According to Morris County Sheriff Jack Martin, a shooting occurred during a trail ride event near FM 144 in Cason around 10 p.m. However, Martin would not confirm the number of victims or their conditions. The Texas Rangers have been called in to help conduct an investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.