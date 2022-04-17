Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Unknown number of victims injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event

Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation(KLTV)
By Bob Hallmark and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASON, Texas (KLTV) - A Saturday night shooting in the East Texas community of Cason left multiple victims injured.

According to Morris County Sheriff Jack Martin, a shooting occurred during a trail ride event near FM 144 in Cason around 10 p.m. However, Martin would not confirm the number of victims or their conditions. The Texas Rangers have been called in to help conduct an investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Producers of “The Chosen” give tour of new Texas set
Producers of ‘The Chosen’ give tour of new Texas set ahead of Season 3
.
Tyler restaurants open Easter Sunday 2022
FILE - The NFL logo is shown on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in...
Former NFL player, Troup native Ed Jasper dies
Source: Gray News Media
Gilmer man dies after wreck involving pickup, motorcycle in Smith County

Latest News

Tessa Aycock is held by her mother, Amanda, as she recovers from a near-drowning that occurred...
Apple Springs toddler recovering after near-drowning
Cars on display at the Longview low-rider show.
Hydraulics, egg hunts come to Longview park with annual low-rider show
Cars on display at the Longview low-rider show.
Hydraulics, egg hunts come to Longview park with annual low-rider show
Visitors walked the Pyron Garden in Tyler Sunday, taking photos and enjoying the weather.
Azalea District's Pyron Garden escapes severe weather unscathed