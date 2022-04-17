Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

2 minors dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.(WPXI via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh early Sunday left two minors dead and at least nine more people injured, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. during a party at a short-term rental property where there were more than 200 people inside — many of them underage, Pittsburgh police said in a news release. At least 11 people were being treated for gunshot wounds and two male victims died at the hospital, police said.

Others were injured attempting to flee, with at least two people suffering broken bones by jumping out of the building’s windows, authorities said. Arriving officers reported hearing shots in the area and seeing several young people fleeing the area on foot and in vehicles, police said.

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside and several more were fired outside. Shell casings from rifles and pistols were found at the scene, Pittsburgh police commander John Fisher told WTAE-TV. Police are processing evidence at as many as eight separate crime scenes spanning a few blocks around the shooting scene, police said.

“You have alcohol, you have underage people here and you have guns — that’s a deadly combination at any type of an event, and the end result is it’s a tragedy,” Fisher told WPXI-TV.

The names of the two youths who died weren’t immediately released. No arrests were immediately reported and police didn’t immediately release information about any suspects.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Producers of “The Chosen” give tour of new Texas set
Producers of ‘The Chosen’ give tour of new Texas set ahead of Season 3
Source: Gray News Media
Gilmer man dies after wreck involving pickup, motorcycle in Smith County
Suspect in custody after pursuit from Lindale into Tyler
Suspect in custody after pursuit from Lindale into Tyler
Smith County Sheriff’s Office says missing child found
FILE - The NFL logo is shown on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in...
Former NFL player, Troup native Ed Jasper dies

Latest News

A Trinity County Sheriff's Office Deputy examines a crashed motorcycle abandoned by a suspect...
Manhunt underway for suspect who fled scene of attempted traffic stop
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Lufkin police seeking leads in hit-and-run that injured 14-year-old girl
Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine,...
Mariupol teeters as Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand