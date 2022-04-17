Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
NTSB releases preliminary report into fatal Marlin plane crash

Two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed near the Marlin Airport in Falls County,...
Two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed near the Marlin Airport in Falls County, Texas.(Eric Franklin for KWTX)
By Megan Vanselow and Royden Ogletree
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released the preliminary report into the fatal plane crash near the Marlin airport from earlier this month.

According to the report, an on-scene exam of the plane that crashed back on April 5th found no malfunctions or failures that would have impacted normal operation of the plane before it crashed.

The two pilots on board were conducting pipeline inspections, traveling from Houston to Waco.

About an hour and a half into the flight, the airplane turned southwest and began a series of maneuvering turns over the area where the pipeline was located.

Midway through the flight, the pilots alerted air control that they planned to land at the Marlin airport.

According to the report, there is video from the Marlin airport showing the plane touch down on the runway before bouncing back into the air.

The report states the plane touched down a second time in the grass to the right of the runway and crashed into a runway light.

The plane then veered back on the runway, crossed it, and continued off the other side.

The report says that’s when it disappeared out of frame of the video, and all tracking data was lost.

The wreckage was ultimately found about 350 feet from the runway.

The report indicates clear cloud conditions with light wind gusts the day and time of the crash. An autopsy and toxicology report on the two pilots is still pending.

