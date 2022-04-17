Manhunt underway for suspect who fled scene of attempted traffic stop

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is among law enforcement searching for a suspect who is accused of fleeing the scene of an attempted traffic stop Saturday night.

According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, the suspect, whose identity has not yet been released to the public, is believed to have fled a Department of Public Safety trooper after the trooper began to pull the suspect over, possibly for a moving violation. The only description available for the suspect is that they are a white male wearing a black shirt.

Wallace said the suspect led the trooper on a chase beginning in Houston County before crashing his motorcycle in Trinity County and fleeing on foot around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The suspect was tracked to a location where it is believed he got into a car with another person and drove off. The sheriff’s office was able to gather enough evidence, Wallace said, to issue a warrant both for the suspect and for the person they believe is driving the car.

A crashed motorcycle abandoned by a suspect believed to have fled the scene of an attempted traffic stop. (Trinity County Sheriff's Office)

Wallace said he highly advises the second suspect to call in and turn themselves in to get a plea deal. If they do not, they could be charged with a more serious offense.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspects is asked to call (936) 642-1424.

This story is developing.

