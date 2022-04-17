Lufkin police seeking leads in hit-and-run that injured 14-year-old girl

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in a hit-and-run accident on Pershing Avenue that critically injured a 14-year-old girl late last night.

Gracie Massey remains in extremely critical condition in a Houston-area hospital following the incident that occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Pershing Avenue near the intersection of Schuller Street.

Massey and two other juveniles were walking west on Pershing Avenue in the center turn lane when a vehicle approached them from behind also traveling west. The juveniles told officers that because the vehicle was in the turn lane, they believed it was going to slow down and turn before reaching them.

When juveniles realized the vehicle was not turning, they said, they ran to the other side of the street and yelled to Massey to run. The vehicle struck Massey before she could move out of the way. The driver of the vehicle kept going and did not return to the scene.

The juveniles described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored van or possibly an SUV. The vehicle will likely have significant front-end damage.

Following the incident, Massey was transported by ambulance to a local hospital before being flown to Houston for additional treatment

Anyone with information on the driver’s identity is asked to call the Department at 936-639-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

The incident remains under investigation.

