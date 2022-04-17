Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Long nails could mean fungus, bacteria dangers, studies find

A recent study found long nails could leave people vulnerable to fungus and bacteria.
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
(CNN) - Some say the cost of beauty can be high, and in the case of long fingernails, that cost could be a health risk.

Recent studies found long nails could leave people vulnerable to fungus and bacteria that get trapped underneath.

One study even found MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant bacteria that can cause severe hospital infections.

Researchers said people could transfer the bacteria into their system by scratching themselves, picking their nose, or sucking on their fingers.

USA Today reports it talked to a nail tech specializing in super-long, Cardi B-style nails. She said she’s never had a client have an infection because they know how to take care of them and keep them clean.

