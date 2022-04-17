Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hydraulics, egg hunts come to Longview park with annual low-rider show

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On this Easter Sunday, a different kind of holiday tradition continues in one East Texas city.      

It was the 4th annual “Low-Rider Car Show and Easter Picnic” at Longview’s Teague Park. Dozens of classic cars with their trademark hydraulics were on display, along with music, food and an Easter egg hunt for the kids. The event started as an offshoot of the annual Cinco de Mayo celebration and took on a life of its own.

Organizer James Galindo talks about why they started it.

