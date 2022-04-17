High lumber prices spur builders to seek alternative materials

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The price of lumber over the past two years has been a roller coaster for most East Texas builders and re-modelers, some who now are looking for alternative building materials.

During the pandemic most lumber suppliers curtailed production, anticipating widespread lockdowns and uncertainty would slow construction activity and lower demand for houses. Instead, home buying and home remodeling surged. Because of the price of lumber some builders are exploring alternative materials such as cinder block.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.