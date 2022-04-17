Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Abducted 1-year-old from Georgia found safe

Amber Alert canceled.(WAVE 3)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONROE, Ga. (Gray News) - Nala Norwood, 1, was found safe after being abducted by her father in Monroe, Georgia, according to authorities.

Nala was found with her grandmother in Gwinett County, Georgia.

The Monroe Police Department said in a Facebook post that the child’s father, Gregory Deonte Norwood, 27, was found and arrested in Newton County, Georgia. He is charged with kidnapping and murder. Other charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Authorities say that on Saturday, police responded to a home regarding an unknown problem. When officers arrived, they found Nala’s mother, Crystal Hyatt, 31, dead. A preliminary investigation determined that the suspect was Norwood and that Nala had been abducted.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Monroe Police Department at 770-267-7576 or Detective Kain at 770-266-5199.

