‘Wings Over Pegasus’ airshow gives boost to East Texas horse rescue organization

MURCHISON, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas nonprofit horse rescue ranch held their ninth annual airshow with Saturday’s Wings Over Pegasus event in Murchison.

The event included show acts, an Easter egg hunt, painting, aviation rides and other hands-on activities.

“My husband came up with the idea of Wings Over Pegasus because being a pilot and we have a runway here on the ranch and so he has a couple of planes, and he flies in and out of here,” said The Pegasus Project founder, Allyson Decanio.

Allyson and Mike Decanio are the founders and operators of The Pegasus Project, which rehabilitates and adopts out horses to permanent homes.

“I have been volunteering since I adopted my horse here about six years ago,” says Emily Riotte. Riotte consistently travels from Forth Worth to Volunteer annually.

Some volunteers and families traveled long distances just to experience this event.

“Our daughters are very interested in animal rescues dog rescues horse rescues so they keep telling us about this events and we are able to take time from our busy schedules so we do make it a point to go,” says Sajag Kumar, who traveled from Plano to attend with his family.

Jimmy Page is a pilot who is a part of a nonprofit organization called the Commemorative Air Force and has been flying since 1997.

“We actually keep the airplane flying and put people in the front seat and take ‘em for a ride and those rides that are two twenty five a piece for twenty minutes that’s how we support the airplanes,” Page said.

Four different airshow acts were put on today which features Stephen Covington who is known as “The Raptor.”

The owner says The Pegasus Project has taken in 43 horses from a breeder who ran out of money and could not feed the horses.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.