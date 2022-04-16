Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler restaurants open Easter Sunday 2022

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re looking for a place to gather for a meal after your Easter Sunday church service, or just wanting a meal away from home, here’s a list of restaurants confirmed to be open for business.

Cracker Barrel 13821 US Hwy 69 N, Tyler, TX 75706

Applebee’s 5502 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703

Golden Corral 5602 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703

Saltgrass Steak House 7214 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703

Texas Roadhouse - 2101 E SE Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701

Daniel Boone’s Grill and Tavern - 1920 E SE Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701

Chuy’s - 5935 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703

1836 Texas Kitchen - 2467 Crow Rd, Tyler, TX 75703

Cantina Laredo - 7428 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703

