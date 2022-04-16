Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Scattered showers with highs in the 80s today.
Scattered showers with highs in the 80s today.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy today with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 80s. There is a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather for portions of East Texas both today and tomorrow. If any isolated storm was to become severe, the main threats would be damaging wind and hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Tomorrow, Easter Sunday, will be another cloudy day with scattered showers and storms. We’ll see highs early in the afternoon, in the upper 70s and low 80s in the warmest locations. I advise everyone to have an umbrella with them for the weekend and have a plan to move outdoor events inside if needed. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors. For next week, highs in the 70s and 80s, with rain/storms possible during the middle of the week. Have a great Saturday!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody after pursuit from Lindale into Tyler
Suspect in custody after pursuit from Lindale into Tyler
Neighbors watch as Tyler house burns in the middle of the night
Woman hurt after massive fire destroys vacant house in Tyler overnight
Smith County Sheriff’s Office says missing child found
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys cornerback sought for questioning in Athens man’s shooting death
Source: Gray News Media
Gilmer man dies after wreck involving pickup, motorcycle in Smith County

Latest News

Saturday Weather Trivia 4-16-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 4-16-22
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Few showers/t'showers on Sat PM, Few more on Easter Sunday PM/Eve. Not as strong as the past...
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Few showers/t'showers on Sat PM, Few more on Easter Sunday PM/Eve. Not as strong as the past...
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips