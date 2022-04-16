Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Scattered showers and isolated storms possible over Easter Sunday.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Skies tonight will remain partly to mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers remaining possible throughout the overnight hours. A stalling cold front will settle over portions of our northwestern counties and will try to get an isolated thundershower going this evening, but overall chances are quite slim. Easter Sunday will start off muggy again with a few spotty showers in the morning, but better chances for showers and a few thunderstorms will arise later in the day as the stalled cold front finally begins to push out of East Texas. A Marginal (Level 1/5) Risk for an isolated strong to severe storm has been issued for our eastern counties for tomorrow, so please remain weather alert and keep a close eye on the First Alert Weather App if you are out and about. Next week will start off dry and mild with plenty of sunshine! Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible both Wednesday and Thursday of next week as breezy south winds feed ample moisture and warmth back into East Texas. Skies dry out once again for Friday, and next weekend is looking warm and sunny!

