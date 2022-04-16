Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches Farmers Market open food pantry, in honor or Buckley Maclnerney

Maclenerney died last year and today his family and friends shared his memory with testimonies...
Maclenerney died last year and today his family and friends shared his memory with testimonies and stories of Buckley. Farmer's Market opens food pantry Maclenerney's honor.(Phoebe Green)
By Phoebe Green
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - East Texans visited a Nacogdoches farmers market Saturday afternoon to honor Buckley Maclenerney.

Maclenerney died last year and today his family and friends shared his memory with testimonies and stories of their lost loved one.

The market also opened a food pantry in MacIenerney’s honor. Market manager Lynn Jones said that MacIenerney was the light that kept the marketing shining.

“The market will start by putting a hundred dollars worth of food in it this week and we hope that everyone will come out and take what they need an give what they can,” said Jones on the market’s new food pantry.

You can start donating food or toiletry items today.

