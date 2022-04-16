Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Multiple people injured in shooting at South Carolina mall, police say

Police reported a shooting at a South Carolina mall on Saturday. (Source: Local News Live)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police have reported multiple people have been injured in a shooting at a mall in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Columbia Police Department said they were responding to reports of shots fired at the Columbiana Centre Saturday afternoon.

According to WIS, police confirmed several people have been injured but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The mall is being evacuated as police officers assess the scene.

A reunification site for loved ones has been set up at the Fairfield Inn at 320 Columbiana Drive, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

The main entrance to the mall on Harbison Boulevard has been closed as well as parts of I-26 West in the area.

Police ask that people use caution when driving in the area.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody after pursuit from Lindale into Tyler
Suspect in custody after pursuit from Lindale into Tyler
Neighbors watch as Tyler house burns in the middle of the night
Woman hurt after massive fire destroys vacant house in Tyler overnight
Smith County Sheriff’s Office says missing child found
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys cornerback sought for questioning in Athens man’s shooting death
Source: Gray News Media
Gilmer man dies after wreck involving pickup, motorcycle in Smith County

Latest News

LOCAL NEW LIVE: South Carolina mall shooting
An orphaned bear cub is recovering after police found it in a tree in Massachusetts.
VIDEO: Orphaned bear cub recovering after losing family in accident, police rescue
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Crews fight New Mexico fire as some evacuations lift
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities