Azalea district homeowner takes it upon himself to clean up storm damage

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A homeowner in the Azalea district is taking it upon himself with the help of a few friends to clean up a large oak tree and debris that fell into his yard from the recent storm.

Derek Hawthorne says that his house was built in the 1930s and he believes the tree is probably just as old. Hawthorne has yet to seek any professional assistance and says he has no idea how much the cost estimate would be.

Derek Hawthorne preparing to saw
Derek Hawthorne preparing to saw(Sariah Bonds)

“Everything you see right here is what we’ve done today; you know, I had a couple of buddies come over and help me. Yeah, I mean it looks like we, well, we made some progress, but when you look at it there’s still so much more to go and it was a big oak tree,” Hawthorne says.

Hawthorne says he is thankful that the tree fell the direction it did rather than on his home.

