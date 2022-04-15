Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Longview Easter tradition continues with carrying of cross

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas Easter tradition continues with a re-enactment of the carrying of the cross on this Good Friday.

In Longview, David Bellinger has re-enacted the story of Jesus carrying his cross to his own crucifixion for the past 18 years.

Wearing traditional clothing and a crown of thorns, Bellinger walks along Highway 80 for three miles.

Greeting passing motorists along the way, Bellinger talks about why he started doing the walk.

