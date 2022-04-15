Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Experts discuss effects of East Texas storm on trees

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Over the last month, East Texas counties have been hit with high winds, tornadoes and straight line winds that have caused heavy damage to communities.

A victim of the weather has been trees downed on homes, on power lines and across roadways.

In the Azalea District massive old trees came crashing down with many owners saddened by their loss.

Experts say it’s a normal part of nature’s regeneration making way for new growth. Texas A & M Forest Service Agent Daniel Duncom and Longview arborist Stephen Chamblee talk about how trees can be grown to last and how the loss of trees can be a good thing.

