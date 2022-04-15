Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Missing Wallaby found on Memphis Zoo property

A wandering wallaby was found after going missing at Memphis Zoo.
A wandering wallaby was found after going missing at Memphis Zoo.(Memphis Zoo)
By Shyra Sherfield and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Memphis Zoo says its “wandering wallaby” was found Friday morning.

The little guy was found in the service yard near Rainbow Lake on zoo property after zookeepers spotted new wallaby tracks leading them to him, WMC reported.

He went missing Wednesday following severe storms in Memphis. The zoo says its KangaZoo exhibit began to flood due to the overflow of Lick Creek at the time of the storm and the animals were rounded up to be evacuated and relocated to the animal hospital.

Once they arrived, one wallaby was missing.

The little guy is now back with his marsupial family at the hospital.

The zoo says he is under observation and will be examined by a senior vet.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler’s W. Grande Blvd. reopened after fatal crash
Jeffrey Ryan Griffin (top left), Joshua Ray Tibbits (top right) and Jose Antonio Valenzuela...
Longview man pleads guilty for role in shooting death of motorcycle rider
Neighbors watch as Tyler house burns in the middle of the night
Woman hurt after massive fire destroys vacant house in Tyler overnight
Damage on Mockingbird Lane near Broadway
National Weather Service says Tyler’s Azalea District damage result of straight-line winds
Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 33
Tyler man pleads guilty in connection with boating death of teen

Latest News

Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
New Mexico village seeks prayers as deadly wildfire rages
FILE PHOTO - The infections caused symptoms like jaundice, diarrhea and abdominal pain....
Mysterious liver illness seen in kids in US, Europe
A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast prior to a reported fire onboard....
Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
Pope Francis presides over the 'In passione Domini' (in the passion of the Lord) Good Friday...
Ukraine war weighs on pope’s Good Friday Colosseum ritual
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show