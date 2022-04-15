Suspect in custody after pursuit from Lindale into Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect is in custody after a police pursuit that started in Lindale and ended in Tyler.

According to a post on the Lindale PD Facebook page, LPD officers stopped a vehicle after they got information from multiple law enforcement agencies that indicated the driver was wanted on multiple felony charges. When the officers approached the vehicle, the driver took off, the Facebook post stated.

Lindale PD officers pursued the vehicle south on US Highway 69. In the area of Tyler Pipe, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers deployed tire spikes, and it sustained damage to one of its front tires.

“The suspect continued to Loop 323 in Tyler and onto Highway 64 at a strip center in the 3800 blk of Highway 64 W,” the Facebook post stated. “The suspect abandoned the vehicle, and Tyler PD located the suspect outside Dollar Tree and took him into custody.”

The suspect was identified as David Kent Fitch, 63. In addition to the outstanding warrants, he was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle, prohibited weapons, and felon in possession of a firearm.

“We would like to thank our law enforcement partners that assisted in his apprehension,” the Facebook post stated. “Texas DPS, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Pct. 5 Constable’s Office, and Tyler PD.”

