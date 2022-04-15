Storm cleanup continues in Tyler’s Azalea District

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While many were off work and out of school for Good Friday, cleanup continued in Tyler’s historic Azalea District. The sound of chainsaws and machinery echoed throughout the area’s brick streets as crews worked to clear debris from homes, yards, and streets.

“It’s been insane,” said Cody Goldman with Artmire’s Urban Forestry. “It’s crazy, man. We’re still running around today trying to get people who’ve they’ve called and people just can’t come out.”

We found Goldman and his crew on Chilton Avenue removing one of the area’s many downed trees.

A crew removes a downed tree in Tyler's Azalea District. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

“We have not stopped,” Goldman said. “The phones are ringing in my pocket right now as I’m talking.”

Azalea District resident Don Elbert said the damage to his property was limited.

“I think I was one of the winners as far as the some of the yards look,” he said. “Thankfully my house is spared.”

Don Elbert walks through his backyard in Tyler's Azalea District. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

Elbert said he was inside playing his piano when his brother called to warn him of the approaching storm.

“I looked out the dining room window and saw trees crashing,” he said. “Just mammoth sections of trees. The closet was calling me quickly.”

Among the trees that came crashing down: one in Elbert’s backyard that fell into his neighbor’s backyard.

“Check out this beautiful hollow thing,” he said pointing to a hollowed out tree. “In fact, I had a tree guy lined up to take it down last week and he couldn’t get it. They were too busy. And it came down anyway.”

Along with being thankful for no reports of injuries in Tuesday’s storm, Elbert said he’s also thankful for the hard-working crews helping to clear the storm’s reminders. He said he’s met crews from places like Houston and Ada, Oklahoma.

“They’re saving a lot of people,” he said.

Straight-line winds estimated at 100 miles per hour caused the damage in Tyler during Tuesday’s severe weather, a National Weather Service survey shows.

The report, released Thursday evening after meteorologists surveyed damage in the city earlier in the day, found a prolonged period of high winds began around 8:03 p.m. that night.

A squall line of severe thunderstorms produced a 1.1 mile path of damage in Tyler’s historic Azalea District, toppling mature hardwood trees and tearing down power lines in several neighborhoods.

Uprooted trees falling in a northeasterly direction were the primary indicators of the intensity of the storms, the report stated.

