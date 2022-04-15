Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Increasing clouds on Fri w/ a few showers. Showers/few isolated thunderstorms possible Easter Weekend.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Beautiful Weather expected through early tomorrow morning, then more clouds begin to build into East Texas along with a slight chance for a few showers and maybe some lightning/thunder...the chances are very slight at this time on Friday. Starting on Saturday, there will be a weak frontal system moving into the northern sections of East Texas that is expected to allow for scattered showers and a few isolated thundershowers to occur, not only Saturday afternoon/evening, but again on Easter Sunday. There is a Marginal Risk for significant severe weather, or a 5% chance for anything to become severe. As always, we will monitor for you closely. Some high wind gusts and some brief, heavy rainfall are possible. Stay Tuned...as it is a Holiday weekend. A cold front is expected to pass through East Texas late on Easter Sunday, bringing with it much nicer weather for the start of next week. Another cold front on Thursday could bring a few showers to East Texas for Wednesday PM and Thursday. At this time, nothing severe is expected. Have a wonderful rest of your day.

