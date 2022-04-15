No. 4 Texas Tech baseball drops series opener to TCU

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

FORT WORTH, Texas – No. 4 Texas Tech fell 7-4 on Thursday night to TCU at Lupton Stadium. The Red Raiders were outscored 7-2 over the final four-and-a-half innings in the loss.

In the top of the seventh, Easton Murrell tied the game, 4-4, with a two-run home run (watch) to momentarily seize the momentum for Texas Tech and quiet the home crowd as he took a two-out, full-count pitch over the right-field wall.

TCU matched Tech’s offense in the top of the seventh, with two of its own in the home half of the seventh to put the game right back where it started the previous half-inning. A solo home run in the eighth topped off the Horned Frogs’ scoring to grow their lead to three, the biggest of the evening.

Once Red Raiders’ starter Andrew Morris was dinged for one in the fifth, TCU kept tacking on runs while the Tech offense was unable to keep up. The Horned Frogs scored one in the fifth, three in the sixth, two in the seventh, and one more in the eighth after being held scoreless over the first four frames.

Morris made it 4 and 2/3 innings without allowing a run. He tossed no-hit baseball through three, facing one over the minimum in that span. Morris surrendered a leadoff double in the fourth but ended the threat retiring the next three in order. He made it five-straight, retiring the first two of the fifth, before TCU slapped a two-out single through the right side. A double down the left-field line ensued that scored the first run, making it a 2-1 contest.

Texas Tech gave up the lead in the bottom of the sixth, three-straight hits led off the inning in a frame TCU scored three off four of them. Morris was not charged with the loss as the game was tied the next half-inning. Colin Clark entered in the relief to begin the bottom of the seventh. Clark recorded one out before Shay Hartis finished the game.

Tech jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the fourth. Jace Jung drew a walk and Ty Coleman singled to start the inning. A fielding error allowed Jung to score and Parker Kelly singled home Coleman (watch) for the early lead. Tech drops to 18-7 when scoring first.

Up Next

The conference series versus TCU continues Friday at 6 p.m.

