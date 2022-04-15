Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
New Zealand spring lamb with Asian-inspired mint and chili dipping sauce by Chef Simon Webster

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -This recipe by Chef Simon Webster of Sabor a Pasion in Palestine is so packed with flavor that you and your guests will love every bite.

New Zealand spring lamb with Asian inspired mint and chili dipping sauce

by Chef Simon Webster

1 rack of lamb, normally 8 chops

I cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Asian chili dipping sauce

1/2 cup fresh mint leaves

1 teaspoon sugar

1 sliced green onion

1 tablespoon chopped picked radish root

Add sugar to mint then chop together.

Add rest of ingredients together and mix,

Make the day before to help the flavors combine.

Cut the loin of lamb into chops, season with salt and pepper and grill about 3 minutes each side.

Serve with chilled sauce and enjoy.

Click here to visit Sabor a Pasion online.

