Lindale High School students give back to community through volunteer day

Lindale students work to repair the Lindale Library gazebo
Lindale students work to repair the Lindale Library gazebo
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Students from Lindale High School helped give back to the community today, volunteering for projects to benefit the area. 11th grader Julee King says the event has been the talk of the school the past few days.

“It’s all anyone could talk about, where are you going for Project Soar, who are you helping out with, and everybody just came together and it’s really nice,” King said.

Lindale Head Football coach Chris Cochran says students spread out for projects throughout Lindale helping out. He was out with students repairing the Lindale Library gazebo.

“We’re planting flower beds and trying to clean it up and sanding the gazebo here behind us and just trying to work and give back,” Cochran said.

Junior Will Hutchens says he is happy to be able to give back to the town that has given them so much.

“It’s just a great opportunity to come back and give back to a community that, they’ve given so much to us especially with football the past few years, they’ve been really supportive and its great to see the whole community come back behind us and just give so much to us and I just love the opportunity to give back to them,” he said.

King agreed and says they plan to do the same thing again next year.

“I think as a school district we kind of hold ourselves to a really high standard and with that comes the service part and we really just wanted to give back to the community that’s done so much for us,” she said.

Along side picking up trash and repairing the gazebo, Lindale High School culinary students also prepared meals to deliver to senior citizens

