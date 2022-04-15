Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gun safety instructor under fire for using controversial slides during presentation

A firearm instructor in Las Vegas is coming under fire for reportedly using racist slides during a class presentation. (Source: KSNV)
By Kay Dimanche
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is reviewing its room rental policy after a controversial class was taught at one of its facilities over the weekend.

Nephi Khaliki, a gun safety instructor, has come under fire for telling jokes based on offensive racial stereotypes while teaching the private class in a public space.

Video shows Khaliki, the owner of Vegas Conceal Carry Weapons, on stage teaching the firearm training course that included slides that read “Firearm Safety for White People” and “Firearm Safety for Black People.”

He could also be heard saying, “Always make sure there are no minorities in your backdrop. Always lick the chicken grease off your fingers before shooting.”

Khaliki responded to what some are saying about the presentation they saw over the weekend.

“You saw one segment. There’re other segments in there that equally go after every other group and they busted on me right back. It was a fun event,” Khaliki said.

Khaliki, who is Arabic and also considers himself a comedian, says there was nothing racist about the event.

“It has nothing to do with gun safety. Except taking a very mundane subject that gets easily forgotten and shocking their system and making them remember the safety rule. Always keep the weapon pointed in a safe direction. That’s the joke,” he said.

Several Republican political candidates were in attendance, including North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, and candidate for sheriff Tom Roberts, who said he condemned the graphics used during the class.

Marcus, who attended the class and didn’t want to share his last name, said Khaliki didn’t just point out or focus on one particular ethnic group or minority during the class.

Officials with the library district said they haven’t decided on whether Khaliki will be allowed to return in the future, but will take a closer look at who is using the facilities.

Copyright 2022 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

