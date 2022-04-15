Gladewater’s Gusher Days is back bigger, better

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Gladewater’s East Texas Gusher Days event is back, and organizers hope it will be bigger and better than ever.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke to Lois Reed, the president of the Gladewater Chamber of Commerce, about Gusher Days Friday morning.

At the time, Reed said organizers of the event were “troubleshooting” and putting the fishing touches on Gusher Days. As Reed and Boyum talked, people were inflating bounce houses for the event’s expanded children’s area.

As part of the event, a helicopter was scheduled to airdrop 10,000 plastic Easter eggs filled with candy at about 2 p.m. Friday,

Gusher Days will also feature a petting zoo, a car show, and a chili cookoff.

The Darrin Morris Band will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday night, and the Noonday Band will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday night.

A bass tournament associated with Gusher Days will be on April 23.

“Both days will feature a unique shopping and dining experience with over 90 local arts and crafts vendors and a wide variety of food trucks, live music with street dancing, health fair, and plenty of activities for the entire family to enjoy,” a post on the East Texas Gusher Days Facebook page stated.

For more information, visit the East Texas Gusher Days website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.