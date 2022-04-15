Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Gilmer man dies after wreck involving pickup, motorcycle in Smith County

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 77-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle wreck involving a pickup and a motorcycle that occurred near the intersection of State Highway 155 and Interstate 20 on March 31.

According to the press release that the Texas Department of Public Safety sent to KLTV on Friday, the crash occurred about three miles south of Winona at about 3:42 p.m.

The preliminary crash report shows that James Corbin of Gilmer was driving a 2007 Honda motorcycle north on SH 155. At the same time, Ramiro Rodriguez, 56, of Longview, was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup east on the I-20 service road.

Rodriguez failed to yield the right of way at an intersection controlled by a stop sign, and Corbin’s motorcycle struck the pickup in the side, the press release stated.

Corbin died later at an area hospital, the press release stated.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody after pursuit from Lindale into Tyler
Suspect in custody after pursuit from Lindale into Tyler
Neighbors watch as Tyler house burns in the middle of the night
Woman hurt after massive fire destroys vacant house in Tyler overnight
Smith County Sheriff’s Office says missing child found
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys cornerback sought for questioning in Athens man’s shooting death

Latest News

Saturday Weather Trivia 4-16-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Producers of “The Chosen” give tour of new Texas set
Producers of ‘The Chosen’ give tour of new Texas set ahead of Season 3
Oak Tree fell in Azalea District
Azalea district homeowner takes it upon himself to clean up storm damage
Lindale students work to repair the Lindale Library gazebo
Lindale High School students give back to community through volunteer day
Gusher Days
Gladewater’s Gusher Days is back bigger, better than before