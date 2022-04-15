Gilmer man dies after wreck involving pickup, motorcycle in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 77-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle wreck involving a pickup and a motorcycle that occurred near the intersection of State Highway 155 and Interstate 20 on March 31.

According to the press release that the Texas Department of Public Safety sent to KLTV on Friday, the crash occurred about three miles south of Winona at about 3:42 p.m.

The preliminary crash report shows that James Corbin of Gilmer was driving a 2007 Honda motorcycle north on SH 155. At the same time, Ramiro Rodriguez, 56, of Longview, was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup east on the I-20 service road.

Rodriguez failed to yield the right of way at an intersection controlled by a stop sign, and Corbin’s motorcycle struck the pickup in the side, the press release stated.

Corbin died later at an area hospital, the press release stated.

