Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Friday’s Weather: Warm and breezy at times today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another cool start with temperatures in the 50s this morning.  Expect clouds to increase through the day, especially in Deep East Texas.  An isolated shower or two is possible in southern counties, but not much rain is expected.  Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower to mid 80s depending on how much sunshine breaks through the clouds.  Mostly cloudy this weekend with a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.  The most likely chance will be late Saturday and overnight into early Sunday morning with another chance late Sunday afternoon along a cold front.  Not everyone will see the rain, but those that do could see a heavy downpour with gusty winds.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody after pursuit from Lindale into Tyler
Suspect in custody after pursuit from Lindale into Tyler
Neighbors watch as Tyler house burns in the middle of the night
Woman hurt after massive fire destroys vacant house in Tyler overnight
Smith County Sheriff’s Office says missing child found
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys cornerback sought for questioning in Athens man’s shooting death
Producers of “The Chosen” give tour of new Texas set
Producers of ‘The Chosen’ give tour of new Texas set ahead of Season 3

Latest News

Up for Adoption
‘Wings Over Pegasus’ airshow gives boost to East Texas horse rescue organization
.
Tyler restaurants open Easter Sunday 2022
FILE - The NFL logo is shown on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in...
Former NFL player, Troup native Ed Jasper dies
Governor Greg Abbott provides updates on the damage caused by EF-3 tornado.
Governor Abbott tours damage following EF-3 tornado
Saturday Weather Trivia 4-16-22
Saturday Weather Trivia