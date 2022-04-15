Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Today will be breezy, cloudy, and warm as south winds blow from 10 to 15 mph, with a few gusts stronger at times. Highs this afternoon will range anywhere from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. A few spotty showers and maybe an isolated thundershower will be possible at times this afternoon, but most will stay dry. A slow-moving cold front will likely stall over northern portions of East Texas on Saturday and could help a couple thunderstorms develop later in the day. A Marginal (Level 1/5) Risk for an isolated strong to severe storm has been issued for East Texas for Saturday, so please remain weather alert and keep a close eye on the First Alert Weather App if you are out and about Saturday afternoon. Easter Sunday will start off with a few spotty showers in the morning, but better chances for showers and a few thunderstorms will arise later in the day as the stalled cold front finally begins to push out of East Texas. Just like with Saturday, a few stronger storms will be possible at times, so please remain weather alert. Next week will start off mostly dry and with plenty of sunshine! Spotty rain chances look to return to East Texas by next Wednesday and Thursday.

