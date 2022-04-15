Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy this weekend. Few isolated thunderstorms possible Sat Eve/Easter Sunday PM as well. Nice on Monday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected through the Easter Weekend with just a few showers today/tonight, then a chance for a few heavier showers/maybe a few thundershowers on Saturday as well as on Easter Sunday. We have raised the Disruptive Weather Outlook for Easter Sunday to HIGH because many, many East Texans will be out and about on that day. Please have the umbrellas handy as well as your Weather Apps so that you can follow any storms that may develop during the weekend. The Storm Prediction Center has a good portion of East Texas under a Marginal Risk for significant severe weather, which is a 5% chance that it could happen. Please remain Weather Alert this weekend. It won’t rain the entire time, but if there is any lightning in the area, please remain indoors. A stationary front will hang around the Northern sections of East Texas on Saturday and Sunday mornings...then a cold front will push through during the afternoon hours on Sunday, taking the threat for severe weather out of East Texas. It may linger into the evening hours over the southern sections, or Deep East Texas into the evening hours, then we all should be in the clear. Very nice days are expected on Monday and Tuesday, then rain showers are again possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Next Friday should be nice. Have a Blessed Easter Weekend.

