Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

On the Diamond: Race for first stays tight between Lufkin, Nac

Devilettes pull even with Central for second in 21-3A softball
Hunter Ditsworth
Hunter Ditsworth(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Both Lufkin and Nacogdoches picked up wins Thursday night to remain the top two teams in 16-5A baseball action.

In Nacogdoches the Dragons beat Huntsville 5-1. SFA signee Reid Bowyer threw a complete game with zero earned runs, three hits and nine strikeouts. Lufkin kept their one game lead over Nacogdoches with a 7-1 victory over Nacogdoches. Hunter Ditsworth picked up the complete game win with one earned run and eight strikeouts. Sam Flores led the way with four RBIs. If Lufkin and Nacogdoches can both sweep their opponents next week, Lufkin vs Tyler and Nacogdoches vs Jacksonville, then the two will have a final week of big games with the district title on the line. The Dragons would need to sweep Lufkin to win the crown while Lufkin would just need a split.

On the softball side, Lufkin beat Whitehouse 8-7 to move into second place of the district. The Ladypack scored their runs all in the fifth inning.

In 3A softball action, Huntington used a 7-run first inning to pull even with Central for second place in 21-3A action. The two teams could be facing a playoff situation at the end of next week.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody after pursuit from Lindale into Tyler
Suspect in custody after pursuit from Lindale into Tyler
Neighbors watch as Tyler house burns in the middle of the night
Woman hurt after massive fire destroys vacant house in Tyler overnight
Smith County Sheriff’s Office says missing child found
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys cornerback sought for questioning in Athens man’s shooting death
Source: Gray News Media
Gilmer man dies after wreck involving pickup, motorcycle in Smith County

Latest News

On Friday Angelina College officially named its baseball field. Poland Field was dedicated to...
Angelina College names baseball field after longest sitting board of trustees members
Angelina College names baseball field after longest sitting board of trustees members
Angelina College names baseball field after longest sitting board of trustees members
Source: SFA Athletics
SFA Bowling advances to NCAA National Championship
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys cornerback sought for questioning in Athens man’s shooting death
Ott DeFoe Wins General Tire Heavy Hitters on Lake Palestine to Earn $100K, Alton Jones Jr....
Ott DeFoe Wins General Tire Heavy Hitters on Lake Palestine to Earn $100K, Alton Jones Jr. Catches $100K Big Bass