Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Cowboys cornerback sought for questioning in Athens man’s shooting death

Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Dallas police want to speak with Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Johnson about a fatal shooting incident that occurred outside a bar on Lower Greenville Avenue on March 18, according to a KDFW story.

Cameron Ray, 20, of Athens, went to Dallas with three friends on March 18 to celebrate a birthday, the KDFW story stated. Ray was shot and killed after a fight.

Dallas PD detectives told KDFW that Ray had done nothing wrong on the night of Mach 18. He was just walking with his friends.

According to a story by KDWF’s Shaun Rabb, the incident happened at the intersection of Greenville Avenue and Martel Avenue, where a fight started.

Police provided KDFW with surveillance video of the men who got into a fight with Ray and his friends. One of the men was wearing a necklace with the letters YKDV, the KDFW story stated.

“That’s part of Joseph’s nickname as a rapper,” the KDFW story stated.

As Ray was walking to his car later, someone in a black SUV opened fire on him, the KDFW story stated. Ray was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The KDFW story quoted a statement from the Dallas Cowboys.

“First and foremost, our hearts go out to Mr. Ray’s family and loved ones,” the statement said. “The organization is aware of Kelvin Joseph’s possible connection to this incident. We are in contact with Dallas law enforcement and have alerted the NFL office. We have no further comment at this time.”

Johnson, 22, was a second-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2021. He played college football for both LSU and Kentucky.

To read the full KDFW story, click this link.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody after pursuit from Lindale into Tyler
Suspect in custody after pursuit from Lindale into Tyler
Neighbors watch as Tyler house burns in the middle of the night
Woman hurt after massive fire destroys vacant house in Tyler overnight
Smith County Sheriff’s Office says missing child found
Source: Gray News Media
Gilmer man dies after wreck involving pickup, motorcycle in Smith County

Latest News

Saturday Weather Trivia 4-16-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Producers of “The Chosen” give tour of new Texas set
Producers of ‘The Chosen’ give tour of new Texas set ahead of Season 3
Oak Tree fell in Azalea District
Azalea district homeowner takes it upon himself to clean up storm damage
Lindale students work to repair the Lindale Library gazebo
Lindale High School students give back to community through volunteer day
Gusher Days
Gladewater’s Gusher Days is back bigger, better than before