City of Tyler’s annual Easter egg hunt returns to Lindsey Park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kids, parents, and even police officers joined together on Thursday for the city’s annual Easter egg hunt.

The event had been postponed the last two years due to the pandemic, so kids made up for it by having extra fun this year. The egg hunt was broken into age categories or two different fields.

Staci Lara with Glass Recreation Center told us that over 8,000 eggs were hidden for the kids to find this year.

“Smiley faces on our kids is our main goal. and to be able to have a successful event. Making it happen and offering this type of events from Tyler Parks and Rec is what our goal is. We are really glad we are able to serve our community with our Easter egg hunt,” Lara said.

The event was held from 6-8 p.m.

