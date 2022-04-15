Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

CDC reports STDs including gonorrhea, syphilis rose during 1st year of pandemic

“There were moments in 2020 when it felt like the world was standing still, but STDs weren’t,” the CDC said.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - New CDC data shows cases of several sexually transmitted diseases continued to rise during the first year of the pandemic.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Ed Dominguez said he got two calls in one day. “I’ve seen quite a bit of syphilis, I can’t believe how much syphilis I’ve seen since the pandemic started. Just today I got asked to see two new patients with syphilis,” Dominguez said.

That’s compared to 2019, when the average was one case per month. “To be asked to see a disease that is supposed to be under extremely well control, that quickly, twice in one day, is really quite remarkable,” Dominguez said.

Dr. Ed said this could be because of lifestyle changes. “They’re working from home now and their partners are home as well then it just makes sense that the availability of developing these infections,” Dominguez said.

The 2020 STD Surveillance Report found that at the end of 2020:

Reported cases of gonorrhea and primary & secondary (P&S) syphilis were up 10% and 7%, respectively, compared to 2019.

Syphilis among newborns (i.e., congenital syphilis) also increased, with reported cases up nearly 15% from 2019, and 235% from 2016. Early data indicate primary and secondary syphilis and congenital syphilis cases continued to increase in 2021 as well.

Reported cases of chlamydia declined 13% from 2019.

According to the CDC, the decline in reported chlamydia cases is likely due to decreased STD screening and underdiagnosis during the pandemic, rather than a reduction in new infections.

“The COVID-19 pandemic put enormous pressure on an already strained public health infrastructure,” said Jonathan Mermin, M.D., M.P.H., Director of CDC’s National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention. “There were moments in 2020 when it felt like the world was standing still, but STDs weren’t.”

“As we catch up with these folks, the rates hopefully will go lower. I’m using the opportunity to re-educate my clients every time they come in about protection,” Dominguez said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in custody after pursuit from Lindale into Tyler
Suspect in custody after pursuit from Lindale into Tyler
Neighbors watch as Tyler house burns in the middle of the night
Woman hurt after massive fire destroys vacant house in Tyler overnight
Smith County Sheriff’s Office says missing child found
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys cornerback sought for questioning in Athens man’s shooting death
Source: Gray News Media
Gilmer man dies after wreck involving pickup, motorcycle in Smith County

Latest News

Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
The DEA has planned the next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for later this month.
DEA plans National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for late April
FILE – The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued an emergency use authorization for...
FDA authorizes 1st breath test for COVID-19 infection
Dawn Oden was in need of a kidney transplant. Little did she know her perfect match was right...
Best friends become ‘perfect match’ for kidney transplant