Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Alex Jones to recoup $75,000 in fines in Sandy Hook lawsuit

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will be getting back the $75,000 in fines he paid to a Connecticut court for missing a deposition last month in a lawsuit over his assertions that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

A Connecticut judge on Thursday ordered the return of the money because Jones eventually appeared at a deposition in Bridgeport last week.

The escalating fines had been aimed at making sure Jones did appear for questioning.

Jones is being sued for defamation by relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, massacre.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler’s W. Grande Blvd. reopened after fatal crash
Jeffrey Ryan Griffin (top left), Joshua Ray Tibbits (top right) and Jose Antonio Valenzuela...
Longview man pleads guilty for role in shooting death of motorcycle rider
Neighbors watch as Tyler house burns in the middle of the night
Woman hurt after massive fire destroys vacant house in Tyler overnight
Damage on Mockingbird Lane near Broadway
National Weather Service says Tyler’s Azalea District damage result of straight-line winds
Jeffrey Joe Hampton, 33
Tyler man pleads guilty in connection with boating death of teen

Latest News

Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
New Mexico village seeks prayers as deadly wildfire rages
FILE PHOTO - The infections caused symptoms like jaundice, diarrhea and abdominal pain....
Mysterious liver illness seen in kids in US, Europe
A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast prior to a reported fire onboard....
Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
Pope Francis presides over the 'In passione Domini' (in the passion of the Lord) Good Friday...
Ukraine war weighs on pope’s Good Friday Colosseum ritual
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show