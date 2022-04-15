Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
ABC News’ Ginger Zee talks about upcoming electric vehicle road trip

During her appearance on East Texas Now Friday, ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee talked about her upcoming electric vehicle road trip with her family.
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During her appearance on East Texas Now Friday, ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee talked about her upcoming electric vehicle road trip with her family.

Next week, the 2,100-mile road trip will kick off in Times Square. Throughout the week, Zee will broadcast live from Detroit, Michigan, Chattanooga, Tennessee, Valdosta, Georgia, and Miami, Florida.

“Our family got an electric vehicle about a year and a half ago, and a lot of people asked the same questions when we got it. How do you charge? What if you want to go on a road trip? So, I thought, ‘Let’s go on one and see what happens.’”

Zee said she will speak with NatGeo experts all over the nation while they are doing the electric vehicle road trip.

“I really think it’s what your spring beak might look like if your mom’s a nerd like me and a scientist,” Zee said.

Zee said each segment on Good Morning America will be broad and information-packed.

“We’re going to talk about the benefits, the challenges, and, of course, the infrastructure being part of the challenges,” Zee said. “You know we’re about to save money, though. We projected that in a gas vehicle, this trip would have cost $550. Our electric will be under $120.”

Zee said with an EV, you have to plan for charging stops on a long road trip. She added, at this point, America’s infrastructure is not set up where you could take an EV road trip without some sort of plan.

Zee also serves as the managing editor of the Climate Unit.

Click the video above to watch the full interview.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

