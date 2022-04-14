‘New vision, new energy:’ Leadership changes hands at Caldwell Zoo

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Caldwell Zoo in Tyler has a rich history and has been providing East Texas families with wild fun since 1953 when it was founded by DK Caldwell.

DK’s nephew, Hayes Caldwell, started working at the zoo when he was 14 years old and became the director in 1976. As of this month, Caldwell stepped down as CEO after nearly five decades to welcome the first non-family CEO, Steve Marshall, to the Caldwell team.

Caldwell is currently the president and CEO of The Caldwell Foundation, which serves to support the zoo.

“I hope and I think that we’ve created a place for people to come from all ages and enjoy the wonders of wildlife and I hope that will carry on into the future,” Caldwell said. “The zoo was started with kind of a basic philosophy of ‘children learn through fun’ and that’s how we’ve utilized that saying throughout our history so I hope that will continue on.”

Caldwell shares his thoughts on passing the torch to the new CEO, Steve Marshall.

“I’m really most excited because I’ve known Steve for probably close to 30 years. He has a great track record working in zoos and parks throughout his career. He brings a new vision and a new energy and spark to carry the zoo on into the future and I can’t wait to see what form that takes place.”

Marshall shares his vision for the future of Caldwell Zoo.

“You know the Caldwell Zoo is on a really bright trajectory already so my main job is to protect that legacy and to understand that it’s a stewardship of what’s already been built,” Marshall said. “So, the next big thing is a renovation of South America - that’s going to be very, very exciting, and we’ve got some other surprises in the bag.”

The demo for the new exhibit will start in the next few months.

“There is a great staff here,” Marshall said. “It’s well supported. People know their job, they enjoy doing it, and my job, again, is to make sure we remain a great place to work, because we build a product here and it’s called an experience. The main thing we want to do is for people to understand that they can have a positive impact on animals and natural resources we all share.”

Caldwell reflects on his years at the zoo, and shares what that experience has been like.

“It’s been an unbelievable experience - just a dream come true,” Caldwell said. “I actually started working here when I was 14 years old, and spent every summer here, and got hooked right away, and I can’t imagine doing anything else. It’s just been a lifetime of pleasure to work here with the zoo.”

Continuing the rich legacy before him, Marshall shares his hopes to honor that Caldwell legacy during his time at the zoo.

“I really think the legacy that Mr. Caldwell has created here will far out shadow me,” Marshall said. “Hopefully, people will just see that what he has done over his career just continued while I was here.”

