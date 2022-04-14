East Texas Tiger Bass Fishing Team wins national fishing tournament

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas Baptist University Tiger Bass Fishing Team duo scored first place in The Major League Fishing Collegiate National Championship in Oklahoma.

Kaden Proffitt and Cason Ragsdale won first place along with a $15,000 cash prize and a boat.

Cason Ragsdale and Kaden Proffitt (Sariah Bonds)

The duo competed for the top spot last month at a three-day tournament in Oklahoma.

“We fished a three-day tournament Basically, every day was completely different than the first day,” Proffitt said. “We had 80-degree weather and high winds, which made for pretty tough conditions, and then, on Day Two, a cold front pushed through. It rained, and the wind blew out of a completely different direction. It kind of changed things up.”

The other two teams from The East Texas Baptist Tiger Bass Fishing team finished in 7th place and 32nd place out of 178 teams.

“It takes a lot of research, planning, and strategizing,” Ragsdale said.

Ragsdale and Proffitt are the first two to go wire to wire and fish for three days in a row at the national championship.

Catching fish at Lake O De Pine (Sariah Bonds)

The bass fishing team is only five years old and has been producing national qualifiers ever since.

All of the sponsors for The East Texas bass fishing team are local to East Texas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.