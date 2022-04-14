Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Solid Waste, Keep Tyler Beautiful joining forces for free bulky item collection week

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (News Release) - The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are sponsoring a free bulky item collection for City of Tyler residential customers (excluding multi-family home communities and businesses) from Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6.

Those participating in this campaign should place bulky items on the curb by 7 a.m. on Monday, May 2, and no sooner than 5 p.m. on Friday, April 29. After crews have collected on your street, do not place more bulky items on the curb. These items will be charged a special pickup fee.

Bulky items to be picked up at NO CHARGE include furniture, appliances, carpet, fence material, old toys, and other large items that would normally require a special fee. No liquid waste, tires, limbs, brush, tree stumps or construction material will be picked up. Paint must be dried out with oil dry or kitty litter.

There is no need to call the Solid Waste Office when bulky items are placed at the curb. However, please note that items may be collected on a different day from regularly scheduled garbage collection.

If your bulky items have not been collected by Monday, May 9,  please call the Solid Waste Office at (903) 531-1388 to place a work order.

For those City of Tyler residential customers who cannot participate during this campaign, some bulky items are accepted for a fee during regular business hours at the City of Tyler Recycling Center, or they may call the Solid Waste Office to schedule a special pickup.

The Recycle Center, located at 418 N. Bois D’Arc Ave., is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

The following items are accepted at the Recycling Center:

  • Paper (newspapers, magazines, phonebooks, ads, and office paper)
  • Cardboard of any type (broken down)
  • Plastic (rinsed and crushed #1 and #2 HDPE, lids removed; examples- water or soda bottles, milk jugs, and detergent bottles)
  • Glass (rinsed clear, green, brown, and blue glass bottles and jars with lids removed) - NO MIRRORS
  • Ink Cartridges
  • Electronics (computers, TVs, monitors, cell phones, chargers, and other portable devices)
  • Metal (copper, aluminum, brass, and steel)
  • Aluminum cans (rinsed and crushed, no aluminum pie plates or tin)
  • Household appliances including air conditioners and refrigerators do not require a disposal fee the week of May 2 with a current Tyler Water Utilities bill
  • Motor oil/hydraulic fluid (small quantities)
  • Automotive batteries/anti-freeze (small quantities)

