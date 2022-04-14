Tyler ISD ask citizens’s help to finish off 20 year plan

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD has nearly finished its twenty-year rebuild plan for school campuses. Now they are asking Tyler citizens to support the proposed final changes.

The Tyler ISD school board says this plan will greatly benefit the students.

“We’re hoping we can get this done get this behind us then we can start focusing on lowering that tax rate,” says Tyler ISD, President of the board of trustees, Wade Washmon.

Tyler ISD has managed to pay off its debts early, allowing the capacity to take on debt with no tax increase.

“The Hubbard community has been patient and they have voted for all of the other bonds for all of the other schools so now it’s their turn,” Washmon says.

The new Hubbard Middle School will cost 63 million while the New Early College High School building will cost around 26 million.

John Landes has been a ‘Tyler PROUD’ Member since the organization started in 2013.

“I’m a former student of Hubbard middle school also taught and coached there for a year as well two years ago so I’m very very thrilled to see an opportunity to have a new campus there,” Landes says.

The new Early College High School could save every kid about $30,000 says Washmon.

“A new building for Early College High School which is a program for a high school that we have where kids can get their associate’s degree by the time they finish high school,” Washmon said.

Early voting begins on April 25th and voting day is on May 7th for the Tyler ISD Bond.

