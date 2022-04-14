Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tree cutting services stay busy in Tyler after Tuesday night storm

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Erin Wides
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tree cutting services stayed busy Thursday, in the Azalea District of Tyler, after Tuesday night’s storm knocked down many trees.

Some companies told us they were getting as many as 60 calls and couldn’t keep up, while others are trying to handle the demand, a job at a time.

We ran into one company who was working to clear a tree that fell across the road and onto a house. The owner said they’ve seen trees down all over the place in this area and have stayed busy cleaning up debris in the roadways too.

“It’s so many trees, I mean you just got to get the job you can get because there’s so many but we’re pretty busy. As you can see there’s probably not enough tree guys. So many trees down in this area,” said Traci Bailey, the owner of Bailey’s Lawn and Tree Service.

Bailey said they could be working to get trees cleared for the next two to three weeks in the Azalea District.

